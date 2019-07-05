Young Doctors Association (YDA) demands security at hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has demanded the Punjab government to provide security to the doctors at all teaching hospitals of the city.

Speaking at a press conference here at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Friday,YDA Punjab President Dr Shoaib Tarar said that doctors were feeling insecure and asked the government to take effective steps for security of people, especially the doctors.

Flanked by the YDA's allied hospital chapter representatives Dr Ashfaq Niazi,Dr Rana Azeem and others they demanded of the Punjab Police to arrest the accused involved in an attack on Dr Tehzib Ul Hassan in Kalarsyeda area two months ago.

They said that as the population has registered an immense increase over the past years, the government should increase the number of ventilators at the allied hospitals to provide treatment to the influx of patients.