Young Doctors Demonstrate Protest Against Non-payment Of Stipends, Allowances

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:31 PM

Young doctors demonstrate protest against non-payment of stipends, allowances

Young Doctors of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Tuesday staged the protest outside Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Building against non-payment of stipends, increments and other allowances

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Young Doctors of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Tuesday staged the protest outside Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Building against non-payment of stipends, increments and other allowances.

The large number of Young doctors participated and chanted slogans against the management of KMC.

Senior Vice President Young Doctors Association (YDA) Abbasi Shaheed Hospital chapter, Dr. Yusra said that the token protest was recorded against the management of KMC against the non-acceptance of basic demands.

We are suffering in the hands of KMC management, she articulated, saying that since last nine months, the stipend had not been paid Postgraduates (PGs) and House Officers (HOs) Apart from this, no increment was made in the stipends in accordance with announcement of Sindh government, she uttered, claiming that although they had received the budget from Sindh government for increment.

No high risk allowance was granted so far, another protesting doctor, Dr Farjad told, revealing that no emergency Ultrasound, CT SCAN & MRI facilities in third largest tertiary care hospital of Karachi.

For all above things, we have written multiple applications to MS of ASH , DIRECTOR of ASH, metropolitan commissioner and Mayor as well, he stated, affirming that few days back, we had also held meeting with Administrator Karachi Iftekhar Shalwani as well regarding our issues but nothing was done so far.

We demand from KMC management to clear backlogs of PGs and HOs, release increments as implemented by Government of Sindh 2019 and grants of COVID health allowances.

