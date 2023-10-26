Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir successfully resolved the 18-day strike issue of young doctors, who announced ending strike in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir successfully resolved the 18-day strike issue of young doctors, who announced ending strike in Kasur.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, following a meeting with a delegation of young doctors, the minister decided to grant additional administrative powers to Medical Superintendent Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital Kasur, extending them to Additional MS Admin for the remainder of their term.

Additionally, it was mandated that no punitive actions would be taken against doctors, nurses, or paramedics due to the recent strike.

The delegation, which included Dr. Ajmal, Dr. Shoaib Niazi, Dr. Hasib, and Dr. Adil Qureshi, expressed their gratitude to the minister for his role in achieving a peaceful resolution.

Additional Secretary Khizr Afzal was also present.