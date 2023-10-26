Open Menu

Young Doctors End Strike On Minister's Intervention

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Young doctors end strike on minister's intervention

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir successfully resolved the 18-day strike issue of young doctors, who announced ending strike in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir successfully resolved the 18-day strike issue of young doctors, who announced ending strike in Kasur.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, following a meeting with a delegation of young doctors, the minister decided to grant additional administrative powers to Medical Superintendent Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital Kasur, extending them to Additional MS Admin for the remainder of their term.

Additionally, it was mandated that no punitive actions would be taken against doctors, nurses, or paramedics due to the recent strike.

The delegation, which included Dr. Ajmal, Dr. Shoaib Niazi, Dr. Hasib, and Dr. Adil Qureshi, expressed their gratitude to the minister for his role in achieving a peaceful resolution.

Additional Secretary Khizr Afzal was also present.

Related Topics

Resolution Punjab Young Kasur Nasir

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan