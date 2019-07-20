Young doctors full of talent: principal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammd has said that the young generation, especially doctors, are full of talent and continuous input and facilities should be provided to them for attaining more positive results.

He expressed these views while addressing the students of Ameer-Uddin Medical College at an introductory session. He said that seniors should focus on students with a view that they have to take over the future administration of the country.

Principal Ameer-Uddin Medical College said that Pakistan needed able and capable doctors and through the institution, short-comings could be overcome.

He pointed out that institution of Post-graduate Medical Institute was known worldwide and students of Ameer-Uddin Medical College should also brighten the name of their college by performing their abilities at international level.

He said that competent doctors were the first component to provide the best treatment facilities to patients and medical colleges could play pivotal role in that regard.

Principal AMC/LGH Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad assured the students that they would be provided best environment in the institution for medical education and residence and no stone would be left unturned in extending the best possible facilities so that future doctors could be prepared as per requirements of the time.