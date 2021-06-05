UrduPoint.com
Young Doctors Hold Protest

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Young Doctors hold protest

The Young Doctors Association Hyderabad has urged the superior judiciary to review the Sindh High Court's June 3 judgment which nullified the appointment through Sindh Public Service Commission of 1,783 medical officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Young Doctors Association Hyderabad has urged the superior judiciary to review the Sindh High Court's June 3 judgment which nullified the appointment through Sindh Public Service Commission of 1,783 medical officers.

At a press conference and protest outside Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, the YDA lamented that the doctors who had served the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic were being sacked from their jobs.

The YDA's President Dr Roshan Chandio said only the officials of the SPSC should he held responsible for any irregularity found in the conduct of the recruitment of doctors against the 1,783 posts advertized in July, 2018.

He said the doctors who had filed petition against the SPSC had never sought that all the doctors appointed against the said number of posts should be terminated from service.

Dr Chandio emphasized that the new medical officers and women medical officers who joined their services in 2019 before the global spread of COVID-19 virus had rendered immense services and some of them had even died while saving the COVID-19 infected people."We want to tell the judiciary with utmost respect that these are the doctors who are taking care of all the COVID-19 emergency in addition to working in the emergency wards of the government hospitals and the basic health units," he said.

Dr Arsalan Soomro, YDA's general secretary, said removal of all those doctors from service would not be a justice even with the health system during the COVID-19 emergency.

The YDA also urged the Sindh government to file a review appeal in the Supreme Court against the SHC's judgment.

