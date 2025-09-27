Open Menu

Young Doctors Nation’s Valuable Asset : Azam Tarar

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Young doctors nation’s valuable asset : Azam Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that young doctors are a valuable asset to the nation and represent the bright future of Pakistan.

He noted that medical professionals face new challenges every day, but through their dedication and hard work, they not only save lives but also serve the country with commitment.

He expressed these views while addressing the 58th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) at a local hotel on Saturday.

Senator Tarar praised the services of CPSP, stating that its standards match those of international institutions. He said that CPSP graduates are bringing pride to Pakistan worldwide, and their contributions to medicine are a testament to the institution’s success.

Highlighting Pakistan’s historic achievements, the minister recalled May 10 as a significant day when the country demonstrated unity and resilience against a larger adversary, earning global respect. He added that the honor of serving the Haramain Sharifain had further elevated the nation’s pride.

Emphasizing the need for development and prosperity after achievements in defense, Senator Tarar said every citizen must play a role in building the country, with the medical sector having a central part to play.

He announced that under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Jinnah Medical Institute is being established in Islamabad as a milestone for the healthcare sector. Additionally, the federal government, in consultation with provinces, is launching a Rs. 100 billion project to eliminate hepatitis, which will enhance healthcare facilities and save millions of lives.

Other speakers also addressed the convocation. Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improving medical education and Healthcare. Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir termed CPSP a source of pride and assured continued support, while Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif advised young doctors to embrace lifelong learning and prioritize research and patient care.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of medals, certificates, and special awards among outstanding graduates. The young doctors described the day as a memorable milestone in their lives, pledging to serve the nation with dedication.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of graduating doctors, their parents, faculty members, medical experts, and distinguished guests.

Recent Stories

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

26 minutes ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

37 minutes ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

2 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

3 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

3 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

3 hours ago
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

4 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

4 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

4 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan