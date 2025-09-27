Young doctors nation’s valuable asset : Azam Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that young doctors are a valuable asset to the nation and represent the bright future of Pakistan.

He noted that medical professionals face new challenges every day, but through their dedication and hard work, they not only save lives but also serve the country with commitment.

He expressed these views while addressing the 58th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) at a local hotel on Saturday.

Senator Tarar praised the services of CPSP, stating that its standards match those of international institutions. He said that CPSP graduates are bringing pride to Pakistan worldwide, and their contributions to medicine are a testament to the institution’s success.

Highlighting Pakistan’s historic achievements, the minister recalled May 10 as a significant day when the country demonstrated unity and resilience against a larger adversary, earning global respect. He added that the honor of serving the Haramain Sharifain had further elevated the nation’s pride.

Emphasizing the need for development and prosperity after achievements in defense, Senator Tarar said every citizen must play a role in building the country, with the medical sector having a central part to play.

He announced that under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Jinnah Medical Institute is being established in Islamabad as a milestone for the healthcare sector. Additionally, the federal government, in consultation with provinces, is launching a Rs. 100 billion project to eliminate hepatitis, which will enhance healthcare facilities and save millions of lives.

Other speakers also addressed the convocation. Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improving medical education and Healthcare. Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir termed CPSP a source of pride and assured continued support, while Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif advised young doctors to embrace lifelong learning and prioritize research and patient care.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of medals, certificates, and special awards among outstanding graduates. The young doctors described the day as a memorable milestone in their lives, pledging to serve the nation with dedication.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of graduating doctors, their parents, faculty members, medical experts, and distinguished guests.