Young doctors protest non-payment of salaries

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Young Doctors' Association (YDA) Thursday staged a demonstration here at the Civil Hospital for non-payment of 13-month salaries by the provincial government.

Around 200 male and female doctors from Sukkur and Larkana took part in the demonstration.

Addresing the protestors, Dr Abdul Majeed Jatoi said they had been performing duties at various quarantine centres without salaries. They needed salaries to feed their families and protective kits to save themselves while carrying out their duties, he added.

He demanded immediate release of their salaries and provision of protective equipment for those performing duties at quarantine centres.