Young doctors seeks resolution of problems faced

President Young Doctors Association, Dr. Atif Majeed on Tuesday sought the resolution of problems faced by young doctors in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) President Young Doctors Association, Dr. Atif Majeed on Tuesday sought the resolution of problems faced by young doctors in Balochistan province.

He expressed these views in the National Press Club along with other members of the association including Dr. Fiaz, Dr. Umar Sultan, Dr. Rizwan Kundi, Dr. Waris Ali Jakhrani and others, the press release said.

"Young doctors are facing problems in Balochistan province," the president said, adding that for the welfare of the people, doctors have been demanding more hospitals and more seats for young doctors.

He further said that the demand of doctors should not be misinterpreted and those doctors who have been arrested should be released and all cases should be withdrawn.

He appealed to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to resolve the issue in the province as the PPP was ruling the province.