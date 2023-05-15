UrduPoint.com

Young Doctors Stage Protest Against Non-payment Of Salaries

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Young doctors stage protest against non-payment of salaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The office-bearers of the Young Doctors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including trainees' doctors staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries to medical officers.

Boycott of elective services continues across the province, said Young Doctors Association Dr Faisal while talking to the media.

Salary has not been paid on time for the last three months and even this month, there is still no information about the salary, Dr. Faisal added.

There are more than 6000 TMOs in the province, spokesperson Dr Faisal said, adding that in recent inflation the trainees' doctors are in great trouble after stopping the salaries.

