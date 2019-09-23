UrduPoint.com
Young Doctors Stage Protest Against Privatization Of PIMS, Non-increase In Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:41 PM

Young doctors stage protest against privatization of PIMS, non-increase in salaries

Young doctors, paramedic staff and nurses have started staging protest upon the matter of privatization of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and increase in salaries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Young doctors, paramedic staff and nurses have started staging protest upon the matter of privatization of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and increase in salaries.Due to increasing dengue cases, hundreds and thousands of patients have started visiting the hospital, but due to protest only emergency ward has been kept open while services would not be given in the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) and other departments.All employees PIMS union had announced to stage a protest on Sep 22 and to hold a press conference in Islamabad Press Club (IPC).

It has been said in the notification that in the meeting of young doctor's association Islamabad executive council, the decision of protest regarding increase in salaries in PIMS has been extended.All services remained suspended in PIMS on Monday except emergencies and critical areas.It has been said in the meeting that government neither issues notification regarding increase in salaries of house officers and post graduate trainees nor meeting held with MTI Act co stake holders upon the name of reforms.Doctors said that they have no other way but to protest against the unfulfillments of government promises.

