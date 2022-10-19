Young Doctors stage protest in front of KP Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) here on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in front of the provincial assembly against alleged malpractices and corruption by the administration and paramedic staff deployed in medical teaching institutions including Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The protest led by President YDA, Dr Asfandyar Bhitani while General Secretary Dr Faheem and dozens of young doctors gathered on Khyber Road and chanted slogans. They demanded action against corrupt elements in LRH, Peshawar.

Addressing the protestors, General Secretary Dr Faheem alleged that more than Rs 540 million corruption was made in purchase of UPS and batteries and its report has already been submitted to the concerned authorities.

He further alleged that a senior doctor of LRH who was on an abroad visit for four months while his daily attendance was made here in LRH was clear violations of rules and regulations. He demanded inquiry against the said doctor and employee involved in this scam.

Dr Faheem said the young doctors were terminated on charges of exposing corruption of the corrupt elements and demanded their immediate reinstatement.