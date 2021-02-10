Young doctors stages sit-in in front of KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The young doctors of Abbassi Shaheed Hospital on Wednesday staged a sit-in in front of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) office against non-acceptance of their basic demands.

More than 200 doctors blocked the MA Jinnah Road for an hour.

They chanted slogans against the KMC administration and in favour of their demands.

Young doctors' representative Dr Faisal told APP that the Covid risk allowance was not being paid to the doctors of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital unlike their colleagues in other hospitals.

The protesters ended the sit-in when a KMC official assured to resolve all their issues.