Young doctors threaten strike in AJK, seek police protection.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Young doctors Association (YDA) while demanding the establishment of police check post at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has threatened to call protest and closer of outdoor patient department (OPDs) in all the hospitals.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday after a doctor was severely beaten by caretakers of a patient in AIMS, Dr. Inzamam, president YDA accompanied by other office bearers, said that emergency service would be suspended throughout Azad Kashmir for not lodging FIR against the culprits. They demanded the government to arrest the people involved as soon as possible and establish a police post in the hospital to protect doctors.

They said that last night, some people attacked Dr. Waheed and Dr. Usman in AIMS and both were beaten by the people as their patient was died in the Hospital. They said that doctors can only treat the patients and can't give them life.

They said that doctors were working for the service of humanity but they couldn't compromise on their honor and dignity. They will perform their duty only when the government will provide them protection against such elements.