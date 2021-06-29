UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Doctors Threaten Strike In AJK, Seek Police Protection.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Young doctors threaten strike in AJK, seek police protection.

Young doctors Association (YDA) while demanding the establishment of police check post at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has threatened to call protest and closer of outdoor patient department (OPDs) in all the hospitals

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Young doctors Association (YDA) while demanding the establishment of police check post at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has threatened to call protest and closer of outdoor patient department (OPDs) in all the hospitals.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday after a doctor was severely beaten by caretakers of a patient in AIMS, Dr. Inzamam, president YDA accompanied by other office bearers, said that emergency service would be suspended throughout Azad Kashmir for not lodging FIR against the culprits. They demanded the government to arrest the people involved as soon as possible and establish a police post in the hospital to protect doctors.

They said that last night, some people attacked Dr. Waheed and Dr. Usman in AIMS and both were beaten by the people as their patient was died in the Hospital. They said that doctors can only treat the patients and can't give them life.

They said that doctors were working for the service of humanity but they couldn't compromise on their honor and dignity. They will perform their duty only when the government will provide them protection against such elements.

Related Topics

Protest Police Threatened Doctor Died Young Azad Jammu And Kashmir FIR Post All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

8 minutes ago

Islamia University to highlight Kashmir issue at n ..

2 minutes ago

Making corruption free society , a collective res ..

2 minutes ago

Somalia to hold presidential election October 10: ..

2 minutes ago

Defending champions Wapda move in Netball semis

5 minutes ago

Punjab University pays tribute to Dr Mughees

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.