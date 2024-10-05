Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Professor Al-Fareed Zafar called upon young doctors on Saturday to prioritise research, education and continuous learning to become medical specialists in the shortest possible time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Professor Al-Fareed Zafar called upon young doctors on Saturday to prioritise research, education and continuous learning to become medical specialists in the shortest possible time.

Addressing the closing session of a course, organized at Lahore General Hospital's Department of ENT, which focused on examination preparation guidelines for doctors, the professor praised the course director, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, head of ENT Unit 2, and his team for their efforts in providing a platform for future consultant doctors across Pakistan. He emphasised that the path to medical expertise requires unwavering determination and dedication, noting that those who excel in medical exams are the ones who command both knowledge and interest in their studies.

Highlighting the sensitivity of ENT diseases, Prof. Al-Fareed urged young doctors to stay updated with modern research and develop proficiency in advanced medical treatments.

He advised them to approach their exams with patience, use the allotted time wisely, and answer questions with confidence to maximize their scores under technical rules.

The event also included a certificate distribution ceremony for the participants.

Doctors from across the country, specializing in Otolaryngology, attended the course, where senior professors provided guidance on examination strategies and technical matters. The esteemed lecturers included Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ahmad, Prof. Muhammad Amjad, Prof. Tahir Rashid, and Prof. Najam Ul Hussain Khan. The ceremony was also attended by notable figures such as Prof. Dr. Brig (r) Anwar ul Haq, Prof. Irshad Malik, Prof. Ayub Ahmad Khan, Prof. Taimur Latif Malik, MS General Hospital Dr. Fariad Hussain, Dr. Amir Ayub Awan, and Dr. Abdul Aziz.