Young Entrepreneur Convention to be held on Nov 03

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Young Entrepreneur Convention would be organized by Karachi University's business school, on November 3.

The Convention would be held on Thursday, at 10 am in the auditorium of UoK's Business School, said a spokesperson of the UoK.

Vice Chancellor UoK Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would preside over the event while Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah would be the chief guest.