Young Entrepreneur Summit Held At Islamia University

Young Entrepreneur Summit held at Islamia University

The two day Young Entrepreneur Summit organized by the Department of Management Science concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):The two day Young Entrepreneur Summit organized by the Department of Management Science concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

The event was participated by academia, experts, professionals businessman and industrialists from 30 Universities and Chambers of Commerce and Industries from across Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest of the inaugural session held at the main auditorium.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said that it is the age of entrepreneurship where ideas are more precious than money itself.

There are many examples that brilliant young people are torching skies and grooming in the business world due to their unique and innovative ideas.

He praised the efforts of the Department of Management Sciences as local youth has ample talent and has full capabilities to convert their ideas into real business solutions.

He advised students and entrepreneurs that 99 per cent success of a business depends on the perseverance of an entrepreneur who has a keen eye on the business environment around him and grabs opportunities for the good of his business.

The Vice-Chancellor said that we are facing greater challenges of the global economy and the only way to meet these challenges is to bring innovative ideas and converting these ideas into best quality products and services which are popular in the market.

We should think globally and act locally to contribute national economy. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur being the leading university of the regions playing a significant role in the uplift of social and economic development of the region.

The IUB was the first University which organized an awareness seminar on Kamyab Jawan Program of Government of Pakistan to provide awareness of small and medium enterprises loans for the talented Youth. The University is currently in expression phase to provide higher education opportunities to local youth by opening new market-based programs. The University is collaborating with various institutions to open new avenues of job placements, training and internships for students. Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Chairman Department of Management Sciences said that the second edition of entrepreneur Summit clearly shows the commitment of the department towards academic excellence.

The department has recently shifted in new building which will surely boost research and academic activities. Haseeb Ahmed, representative of State Bank of Pakistan said that his institution will finance 700,000 entrepreneurs by 2023 in small and medium-sized business sectors. Take ratio for these businesses has been lowered from 35 to 20 per cent with 5 years tax holiday. On this occasion women entrepreneurs, Hina Akbar and Gulshan Ambreen shared their success stories.

More Stories From Pakistan

