Young Entrepreneurs Proud Asset, Inspiration For Pakistan: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Young entrepreneurs proud asset, inspiration for Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said young entrepreneurs, who despite difficult circumstances kept their spirits high and were launching businesses, were an inspiration and a proud asset for Pakistan.

While referring to the life journey of Imran Khan Hara - a young entrepreneur from Balochistan, he said in a post on his Twitter handle: "An inspirational story of a young man from Balochistan, who didn't allow his circumstances to dampen his spirits of entrepreneurship. Launching a start-up of Balochi handicrafts that are a feast for the art lovers, he has shown how talented our youth are. A proud asset for Pakistan."The PM also shared a video of Imran Khan, who sells traditional Balochi handicrafts and has recently set up a stall of his colourful products including bags at the Islamabad Literary Festival.

