'Young Entrepreneurs -Think Tank 2024 Event At Sialkot University

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Department of Commerce, University of Sialkot (USKT), organised the 'Young Entrepreneurs -Think Tank 2024' event on Friday.

Students from the BS Accounting and Finance (8th Semester) and ADP International Marketing and E-Commerce (4th Semester) programmes displayed their final year business projects.

According to the USKT spokesman, Dean Faculty of Interlinkages Prof. Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean FMAS Dr. Kifaitullah, HOD Department of Commerce Dr.

Nosheen Rafi, HOD Department of Business Dr. Ramzan Mehar, HOD Department of Aviation Abdul Ahad along with faculty members and students attended the exhibition.

This event highlighted the students creativity and allowed them to showcase and implement their business ideas.

Students shared their innovative ideas and answered questions about their projects.

The event was coordinated by Saad Riaz, Iram Rehmat, and Aroosa Shahid, the event was a great success recognizing the hard work of both students and teachers.

