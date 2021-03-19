UrduPoint.com
Young Environmentalists Ask Govt For Climate Justice

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The young environmentalists on Friday asked the government to ensure climate justice to avert adverse climate change impacts from north to south causing natural catastrophes and hazards.

They also urged the government to fulfill its pledges made globally to invest and conserve nature on ground and translate its vision of clean and green Pakistan in letter and spirit.

The protest was organized by university, college and school students in front of the National Press Club Islamabad as part of the international climate strikes all over the world in solidarity with Global Climate Action Day demanding governments and mega corporations, of the world causing environmental degradation, to play their role in conserving depleting nature and help transfer a healthy and livable planet to the coming generations.

The protesters chanted slogans 'We want freedom from Coal', 'We want Climate Justice' and also sloganeered Justice for labourers, farmers, women and children as all were equally affected and vulnerable due to climate change.

The protesters were holding play cards inscribing 'System Change Not Climate Change', 'Let's be part of the Solution Not Pollution' whereas a die-in demonstration was also made by the protesters by lying straight on the ground simulating as dead and chanted slogans for climate justice.

Talking to APP, Dania, a young school student and climate activists, said the climate change was killing masses in the form of various natural disasters and also air pollution.

"We need to enhance our forest cover and eradicate use of fuel-based cars emitting massive dark smoke resulting in air pollution and climate depletion," she added.

Shanzay Ahmed, another young climate activist, urged the government to ensure more steps to preserve nature and help developing resilience of marginalized communities bearing the environmental degradation in the form of glacial melting in the north and prolonged drought in the south.

The protesters also placed ice blocks to highlight the rapidly melting glaciers that were the third largest in the world in order to show that the snow in the north was melting enormously due to global warming leading to glacial lake outburst flooding and damage to the local communities.

The climate strikes were also held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Mardan and Gilgit that unanimously demanded the local and global governments, multinationals, corporate sector to invest more in environmental conservation and climate action.

Members of the local communities facing climate change including men and women addressed the protest and also presented the single demand of urgent climate action to wholeheartedly ensure measures preserving dwindling environment and nature.

