Young farmer electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

A young farmer was electrocuted at his farm in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A young farmer was electrocuted at his farm in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 21-year-old farmer Shameer resident of Chak 107-GB was busy in chopping green fodder for his cattle at his farm when he received fatal electric shock from the chopper machine.

As a result, Shameer became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance, he added.