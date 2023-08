FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A young farmer was shot dead in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Zunair of Chak no.116-GB was going to his 'dera' late Tuesday night when two assailants riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing at him and killed him on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.