UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Generation Future Of Country: Dr Firdous Ashiq

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:00 PM

Young Generation future of country: Dr Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said our young generation is a precious asset and hope for a bright future of the country.

In a tweet, she said interpretation of dreams of young people is the main mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister has directed the Federal and provincial governments to formulate comprehensive strategies for the protection of students' rights and for prompt resolution of problems, she said.

The SAPM added that demanding their rights is a reflection of the growing awareness and concern of the students, which is very much welcomed by the PTI government.

Dr. Firdous said our students are the force that would brought new ideas, insights and inspirational democratic leadership for national development in the coming years as the youth is determined to stand up to every challenge.

She said they have to improve character based on the principles of hard work, integrity and truth for our younger generation, especially students while at thesame time, their dynamic role is essential for harmonizing the welfare, national interest and security of society.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Young Sunday Government

Recent Stories

&#039;UAEâ€™s tremendous progress has been made po ..

6 minutes ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.