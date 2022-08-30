UrduPoint.com

Young Generation Guarantor Of Country's Bright Future: Prof Al-freed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said the young generation is the guarantor of bright future of the country

He was speaking at a speech competition, titled "Helping people in flood disasters & prevention of corona cases", held at Ameer-Uddin Medical College, affiliated with Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and PGMI. Prof Syed Yasoob Ali Naqvi, Dr. Shaista Mubeen, Dr. Syed Faisal Hasan Shah and a large number of students were also present.

Prof. Al-fareed said that speech competitions among students strengthen their capabilities to excel and enhance their knowledge and intellectual abilities, because the pursuit of knowledge among students of any field is the first condition for their successful future.

He added that most important habit of an excellent student is constant study and interest in his subjects. In the same way, the medical field also requires that students adopt the habit of studying more and keep organising debates and speech competitions to promote a healthy attitude among themselves.

At the event, students expressed their views and offered various suggestions for helping the flood victims, their rehabilitation and dealing with health problems in their speeches. Students said that creating more awareness at community level was a need of the hour for prevention of coronavirus.

Speakers emphasised that people belonging to wealthy, business and industrial communities should helpcontrol the damages caused by the worst floods in Pakistan and to meet immediate needs of the flood affectees as well as their rehabilitation. They said that in the past, Pakistanis had generously donated during earthquakes and natural calamities.

At the end of the ceremony, a trophy was given to the runner-up, while Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar expressed the hope that such healthy activities would be carried out in future as well.

