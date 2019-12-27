Young Generation is future of Pakistan: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar here on Friday said that young generation is the future of Pakistan and they can play their pivotal role in the development of country and its prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar here on Friday said that young generation is the future of Pakistan and they can play their pivotal role in the development of country and its prosperity.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day National Youth Conference jointly organized by Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Peace Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamabad Research Institute (IRI) and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the minister said Allama Muhammad Iqbal had focussed youth in his poetry and urged them to work for the betterment of the nation.

He said the youth are the powerhouse of infinite energy.

Unfortunately, youth ignored in the past, he said the present government has top priority to provide maximum opportunities to the youth of the country.

It was very important to rectify our past mistakes and move forward on right direction to achieve set targets.

He said that maintaining peace is essential for making country prosperous and stable.

President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif A. Al �Draiweesh, Rector IIUI, Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, Chairman Vice Chancellors Committee Vice Chancellor Quaid Azam University Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and Chief Organizer of the conference Director General Islamic Research Institute, IIUI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq also spoke on the occasion.

The conference was organized in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC), Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), National Skills University, Islamabad and International Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences and Union of AFRO-Asia Universities.