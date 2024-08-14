Open Menu

Young Generation Should Be Educated On Importance Of Freedom: Secretary BISE

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Young generation should be educated on importance of freedom: Secretary BISE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman has said that young generation should be educated on the importance of freedom as slavery is a curse and our forefathers got rid of it after great sacrifices.

Addressing a Youm-e-Azadi function at BISE Complex here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan was created after unprecedented sacrifices but since its inception, it has faced multifaceted problems.

He said, "Independence is a great blessing and we should regard it by playing our dynamic role for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

"

Earlier, BISE Secretary also unfurled the national flag while the security guards saluted it.

Later, the secretary along with other employees of the education board also planted saplings for green Pakistan program.

Estate Officer BISE Rana Amjad Ali Khan, PS to Chairperson Ehsan Ahmad, Deputy Secretary Store Nawaz Ahmad Dewka, Deputy Controller Record Saeed Awan, Deputy Controller Inter Branch Chaudhry Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Education Young Progress Independence Amjad Ali BISE

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan