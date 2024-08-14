Young generation should be educated on importance of freedom: Secretary BISE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman has said that young generation should be educated on the importance of freedom as slavery is a curse and our forefathers got rid of it after great sacrifices.

Addressing a Youm-e-Azadi function at BISE Complex here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan was created after unprecedented sacrifices but since its inception, it has faced multifaceted problems.

He said, "Independence is a great blessing and we should regard it by playing our dynamic role for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

"

Earlier, BISE Secretary also unfurled the national flag while the security guards saluted it.

Later, the secretary along with other employees of the education board also planted saplings for green Pakistan program.

Estate Officer BISE Rana Amjad Ali Khan, PS to Chairperson Ehsan Ahmad, Deputy Secretary Store Nawaz Ahmad Dewka, Deputy Controller Record Saeed Awan, Deputy Controller Inter Branch Chaudhry Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.