Young generation should be educated on importance of freedom: Cheema

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Head of Chief Minister ' Inspection Team Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said that young generation should be educated on the importance of freedom, for which our forefathers rendered great sacrifices for it.

Addressing a Jashn-e-Azadi function at board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that Pakistan was created after unprecedented sacrifices but since its inception, it had faced multifaceted problems and the corrupt elements looted its wealth with both hands.

Now, the PTI government has initiated accountability process which would be continued without any discrimination, he said and added that the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to materialize the dream of national progress and prosperity.

He also strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and said that international community should play its role for protecting the rights of Kashmiri people.

He said that Kashmir was a lifeline of Pakistan and Pakistan nation would continue its support to Kashmir brethren till their freedom.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Chairperson BISE Dr Tayyabah Shaheen, Control Examinations Shehnaz Alvi, Welfare Officer Babar Dogar, Principal Municipal Degree College Prof Zahoor Bhatti and others were also present.

Paintings and national songs competitions were also held and prizes were distributed among position holder students.