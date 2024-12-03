Young girl abducted

(@FahadShabbir)

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A Man namely, Aqib on Tuesday abducted a young girl in Phudana area under jurisdiction of Sarai Mughal Police station.

The police spokesman said, the outlaw kidnapped girl, Tanzila 18 years on gunpoint while threatening her mother .

The police police registered a case against the accused and started prob.

APP/zas/378