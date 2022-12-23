Young girl allegedly kidnapped

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped in the jurisdiction of Seetpur police station here on Friday.

According to FIR, a 13-years old girl namely Sumaira bibi who was a resident of Basti Noon, Mauza Sultanpur went to meet her maternal uncle at their house in Kotla Afghan yesterday.

When she came out of the house, the accused named Muhammad Javed s/o Rana Kalu and Muhammad Shafiq s/o Muhammad Ramzan allegedly kidnapped her by forcibly picking her up into the car.

The neighbours Muhammad Nadir and Ghulam Shabbir tried to stop the accused over hue and cry by the girl but they managed to flee from the scene.

Seetpur police have registered a case against the accused on the application of the victim girl Ghulam Jafar and started searching for the accused.