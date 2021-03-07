Young girl attempts to commit suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A young girl attempted to commit suicide by opening fire over domestic dispute at Jehangir Abad here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 20 years old girl namely Toosha d/o Gulzar Khan resident of Jehangir Abad near fertilizer factory had some domestic dispute.

On the incident day, she opened fire on herself and sustained serious bullet injuries.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.