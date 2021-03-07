UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Girl Attempts To Commit Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Young girl attempts to commit suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A young girl attempted to commit suicide by opening fire over domestic dispute at Jehangir Abad here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 20 years old girl namely Toosha d/o Gulzar Khan resident of Jehangir Abad near fertilizer factory had some domestic dispute.

On the incident day, she opened fire on herself and sustained serious bullet injuries.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Suicide Young Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

13 minutes ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.