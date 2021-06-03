UrduPoint.com
Young Girl Burnt In Kitchen

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:37 PM

A young girl was burnt while cooking food in her kitchen in the area of Gojra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A young girl was burnt while cooking food in her kitchen in the area of Gojra police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Sadia Manzoor was busy in cooking food in the kitchen of her house in Gojra where her cloths all of sudden caught fire.

As a result, the girl received severe burn injuries and was rushed to local hospital from where she was referred to Burn Unit Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The doctors tried their best to save her life but in vain and she breathed her last amid receiving intensive care treatment. The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

