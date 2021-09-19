Young girl commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic issues in the area of Kalorkot police station.

Police said on Sunday that 17-year-old Sidra Bibi, resident of Zimywala village, suffered depression as her family elders often reprimanded her over domestic issues.

The girl swallowed poisonous pills and later breathed her last in a hospitalThe police handed over the body to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was under way, said police.