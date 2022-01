LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Sadr Pattoki police station, here on Sunday.

Police said that Maria Bibi (27), resident of Gehlan Chak 9, consumed poisonous wheat pellets due to domestic issues. She was shifted to THQ Hospital, Pattoki in a critical condition where she expired.

Police were investigating.