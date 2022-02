(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic dispute in Pattoki police limits, here on Saturday.

Police said that Alishba, 25, of Chak 3 Bhai Kot, swallowed poisonous wheat pellets due to domestic issues.

She was shifted to General Hospital, Lahore where she expired.

Police launched investigation.