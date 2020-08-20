Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute

A 20-year-old girl committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Mandra Police Station due to domestic dispute here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):A 20-year-old girl committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Mandra Police Station due to domestic dispute here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

The family called Rescue 1122 divers who carried out search operation for the body.

A girl namely Hajra Bibi, resident of Bhatta, ended her life by jumping into Phalena Dam located in Mandra.

A suicidal note was also found by the rescuers on the bank of dam.

Local police also visited the crime scene and mentioned occurrence of incident in daily crime register.