UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Girl Commits Suicide Due To Domestic Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute

A 20-year-old girl committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Mandra Police Station due to domestic dispute here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):A 20-year-old girl committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Mandra Police Station due to domestic dispute here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

The family called Rescue 1122 divers who carried out search operation for the body.

A girl namely Hajra Bibi, resident of Bhatta, ended her life by jumping into Phalena Dam located in Mandra.

A suicidal note was also found by the rescuers on the bank of dam.

Local police also visited the crime scene and mentioned occurrence of incident in daily crime register.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Dam Suicide Bank Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

2 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

31 minutes ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

2 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

4 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

4 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.