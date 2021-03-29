UrduPoint.com
Young Girl Commits Suicide In Badin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Young girl commits suicide in badin

A young girl committed suicide in Nando area of Badin district on Monday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide in Nando area of Badin district on Monday.

Police said a girl was brought to the Indus Hospital in critical condition. Doctors reported that the victims has swallowed any poisonous substance due to which she could not survive.

Police handed over the body to the heir after completing legal formalities and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

