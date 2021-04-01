UrduPoint.com
Young Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide while her lover was hospitalized after they swallowed poisonous pills over matrimonial issue in a nearby village on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No 138-GB, in the limits of Tarkhani police station where Sanum (17) and her lover Rana Aakash swallowed poisonous pills after their families refused their proposal of marriage.

The couple was rushed to Allied Hospital where Sanum died while the condition ofAakash was stated to be serious.

Police were looking into the matter.

