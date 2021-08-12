UrduPoint.com

Young Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:35 PM

A young girl committed suicide over some domestic dispute in the area of Rodala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide over some domestic dispute in the area of Rodala police station.

A police spokesman said that Shumaila, daughter of Muhammad Umar, resident of chak 273-GB,suffereddepression as her family elders often reprimanded her over some domestic issue.

The girl swallowed poisonous spills and later breathed her last in a hospital.

The police handed over the body to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.

