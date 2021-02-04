Young girl commits suicide in Takht Bhai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A young girl ended her life by shooting herself with a pistol in village Wali Rehman Korona in the vicinity of Saro Shah police station here on Thursday morning.

Police said the girl named Yasmeen, daughter of Shireen who was not happy over her engagement with a close relative, shot herself in the head during morning hours.

The Saro Shah police after lodging a report on her father's complain started investigation to ascertain the real motive behind the suicide.