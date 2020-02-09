Young girl dies due to consume pesticide on domestic issue

Jehanian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) A young girl has died due to consumed pesticide on domestic matter in Jehanian.According to media reports, Aqsa Bibi 17 consumed pesticide due to domestic issue Sadiq Abad police station jurisdiction.

She has been shifted to hospital in critical condition where she died.Dead body was handed over to family members by police after legal proceedings.