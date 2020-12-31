(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A young girl electrocuted while touching with electric washing machine at Kacha Khoh area on Thursday.

According to details, a 25 years old girl namely Safia, resident of Abdul Hakeem was came to her relatives at Kacha Khoh. She was washing clothes and touched with electric washing machine while plugging it's switch off.

The victim was brought to Kacha Khoh civil hospital where she died.

APP /qbs-sak