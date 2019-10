Young girl electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) -:A young girl was electrocuted in Rodala road police precinct on late Sunday.

According to police report, Surya r/o Danabad village was working on roof top of her home when she suffered fatal electric shock from high voltage electric wires passing over the home.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing legal formalities.