Young Girl Forced To Marry In Peshawer

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Young girl forced to marry in Peshawer

Influential men forced a young girl to marry and threaten her parents in the area of Shah Alam, vicinity of Peshawer

Peshawer (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) Influential men forced a young girl to marry and threaten her parents in the area of Shah Alam, vicinity of Peshawer.Police has registered a case against the accused and the Molvi, who taught the marriage.

Syed Muhammad told the police that his neighbor Nadeem parents send a marriage proposal for his 15 years old daughter however, he refused the proposal. Last day he went out of the house for some work and during that time Nadeem and his parents brought Molvi and witnesses with them and forced marriage with his second daughter who is under age and left.

