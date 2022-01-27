UrduPoint.com

Young Girl Injured In Acid Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Young girl injured in acid attack

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A young girl was injured in an acid attack when an outlaw threw acid on her over refusal of friendship here at Chak 65/WB in premises of Sadar Burewala police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, accused Nauman resident of the Chak 65/WB was harassing Saima (24) d/o Hakim Ali of the same locality from last few months but she refused his proposal.

The father of the girl informed the family of the boy about the incident time and again but he continues the same practice of harassing her on the way to college.

In fit of anger, the accused Nauma threw acid and injured Saima and managed to escape from the scene.

The police concerned have registered the case against the accused.

However, District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Tariq Aziz took notice of the incident and directed police officers to arrest the criminal at the earliest. The police formed special teams to arrest the criminal and he would be behind the bar soon, police sources added.

