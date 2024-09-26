Young Girl Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Nowshera Virkan
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A young girl was kidnapped at gunpoint in the Bahmanian village near Nowshera Virkan on Thursday.
According to police reports, Waqas Hussain, a local youth abducted 18-year-old Faiza Rani, a daughter of a widow named Shamim Bibi.
The incident occurred while Shamim Bibi was in Nowshera Warkan to purchase supplies.
The Nowshera Warkan Police have registered a case and are busy in investigating the incident.
APP/mud/378
