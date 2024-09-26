Open Menu

Young Girl Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Nowshera Virkan

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Young girl kidnapped at gunpoint in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A young girl was kidnapped at gunpoint in the Bahmanian village near Nowshera Virkan on Thursday.

According to police reports, Waqas Hussain, a local youth abducted 18-year-old Faiza Rani, a daughter of a widow named Shamim Bibi.

The incident occurred while Shamim Bibi was in Nowshera Warkan to purchase supplies.

The Nowshera Warkan Police have registered a case and are busy in investigating the incident.

