Young girl kidnapped at gunpoint in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A young girl was kidnapped at gunpoint in the Bahmanian village near Nowshera Virkan on Thursday.

According to police reports, Waqas Hussain, a local youth abducted 18-year-old Faiza Rani, a daughter of a widow named Shamim Bibi.

The incident occurred while Shamim Bibi was in Nowshera Warkan to purchase supplies.

The Nowshera Warkan Police have registered a case and are busy in investigating the incident.

