Young Girl Killed In Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
NOSHERAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The unidentified person opened fire and killed a young girl in the Bashirwaly Bagh area here on Monday.
According to police sources, the reason behind the killing of a girl, namely Elisha, is yet to be ascertained.
Police have registered a case and started further investigation.
