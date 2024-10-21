Open Menu

Young Girl Killed In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Young girl killed in firing incident

NOSHERAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The unidentified person opened fire and killed a young girl in the Bashirwaly Bagh area here on Monday. 

According to police sources, the reason behind the killing of a girl, namely Elisha, is yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

