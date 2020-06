A young girl was found murdered in Sambrial city on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) : A young girl was found murdered in Sambrial city on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified persons tortured to death Ammara(18) after rape and threw her body at an under-construction house.

Police claimed that they have arrested three suspects.

Further investigation was underway.