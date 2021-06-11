UrduPoint.com
Young Girl Shot Dead By Brother In Sargodha

Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Young girl shot dead by brother in sargodha

A man shot dead his sister over domestic issue in Saddar Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his sister over domestic issue in Saddar Police limits.

Police said on Friday that Hassan r/o Ajnala village suspected that his sister Batool Bibi (18) had illicit relations with his friend.

On the day of incident,he had an altercation with his sister over the matter and in a fit of rage, he opened fire at her and managed to escape.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.Police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

