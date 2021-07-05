Young girl shot dead in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A young girl was shot dead over refusal of marriage proposal here on Monday.

According to police, Najma Asgar, resident of Chak No 50-JB was standing outside a private hospital in Gulistan colony area when Muhammad Hussain allegedly shot at and killed her.

The accused fled the scene after committing crime.

Sargodha road police reached the spot and collected evidence from the site.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem.

According to Investigation Officer Zafar Iqbal, the accused had proposed thegirl for marriage but she refused.

A case has been registered against the accused.