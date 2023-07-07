Open Menu

Young Girl Shot Dead In Jalvi Market

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Unidentified assailants shot dead a young girl in Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road, here on Friday

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that unknown assailants came and opened fire at a girl near Madani Cloth Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road and escaped from the scene.

As a result, the girl received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. �The area police also reached the spot and took the body into custody which was later on identified as 28-year-old Saima resident of Dawood Colony Faisalabad.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

