Young girl shot dead in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A 13-year-old girl was killed in a firing incident in Bhalwal police precincts here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed men stormed Naseer Iqbal's house,in Ahli Colony and shot dead his daughter Balqees, who was sleeping in a room.

The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case.